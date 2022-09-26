Dr. Eric Dorninger - What Does CIRS Look Like ?

www.drdorninger.com

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=3Bf9gqlNyV4&list=WL&index=202&t=2960s



Question: Do fungi live in the indoor environment of a water damaged building ?

Answer: Yes.

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/8786360/

Q: Do fungi produce byproducts including but not limited to microbial volatile organic compounds, antibiotic compounds, Immunosuppressive chemicals, acids, alcohol, psychedelic compounds, mycotoxins ?

A: Yes.



https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/B9780128021040000202

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/30531948/

https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s42452-022-05010-2

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Medicinal_fungi

Q: Can fungal spore exposure infect an immunosuppressed individual ?

A: Yes.

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/11801576/

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Fungal_infection

Q: Can fungi produce byproducts inside an infected individual ?

A: Yes.

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Auto-brewery_syndrome

Q: Can the exposure to fungal byproducts in the environment, food & by means of infection cause severe sickness, injury & fatalities in animals or humans ?

A: Yes.

https://archive.ph/i8ZAP

Q: Can fungal infections cause a diverse range of symptoms & effect many different internal organ systems ?

A: Yes

https://www.sepsis.org/sepsisand/fungal-infections/





Q: Can an individual that has a severe exposure to a toxin develop the condition called Toxicant Induced Loss Of Tolerance ?

A: Yes.

https://www.niehs.nih.gov/news/assets/docs_a_e/download_background_material_toxicantinduced_loss_of_tolerance_by_claudia_miller_508.pdf



Q: Can fungi produce toxins that can be used as a weapon that can cause injury and fatalities ?

A: Yes.

https://archive.ph/i8ZAP



Q: Are synthetic fragrance chemicals toxic ?

A: Yes.

Acute toxic effects of fragrance products -https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/9577937/

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/28683407/

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0013935117311003

https://www.researchgate.net/publication/269626082_Smell_of_autism_Synthetic_fragrances_and_cause_for_allergies_asthma_cancer_and_autism

https://www.researchgate.net/publication/332053082_Exposure_to_Toxic_Environmental_Agents_in_the_Form_of_Fragrances_and_Development_of_Autism_Spectrum_Disorders_ASD

Here are the symptoms i had from living in a water damaged building for more than a decade that i had to abandon due to it causing me to become severely ill having all the symptoms in the thirteen clusters of multi symptom multi system illness list along with visual contrast sensitivity disruption that was intense. i was also exposed to high levels synthetic fragrance chemicals & many other things that induced fungal infection, toxicant induced loss of tolerance & chronic inflammatory response syndrome - https://www.brighteon.com/29a1be2a-4eb0-4c79-ba04-375a01d3d62a







Most of what helped me reverse severe mold illness is posted in the descriptions of all the videos posted on this channel for free. ♡



For Educational & Informative Purposes Only, Not Medical Advice. Please Consult A Licensed Physician. ( I am not financially affiliated with any website, organization, internet based business or paid or rewarded to promote or distribute any information, product or service. )

Physicians Committee For Responsible Medicine -

https://m.youtube.com/c/PhysiciansCommittee

Nutrition Facts Org. -

https://m.youtube.com/c/NutritionfactsOrgMD

www.survivingmold.com

Exposing Mold Podcast -

https://www.buzzsprout.com/1766625

Mold The Crazy Maker - Medical Medium -

https://podtail.com/en/podcast/medical-medium-podcast/013-mold-the-crazy-maker/

MOLD SICKNESS - Medical Medium -

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=Xq-akWIwgqM&t=1s

https://www.chemicalsensitivitypodcast.org/1970633

www.survivingtoxicmold.com

https://www.niehs.nih.gov/news/assets/docs_a_e/download_background_material_toxicantinduced_loss_of_tolerance_by_claudia_miller_508.pdf