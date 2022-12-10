Covid PPE waste excessive at Royal Perth Hospital; environment loses MVI_8716,23,25,28,29,30merged

After sneaking in to my wife’s hospital room at Royal Perth, and helping
out for almost 3 hours on Wednesday evening, using only gloves as needed, the
next night I was politely read the riot act, and required to gown up, mask up,
glasses up, and permanently glove up, to be able to do anything for her, due to
her Covid-19 positive status, even though she is non-symptomatic. I have to
dispose of everything each time I leave the room, and put it all back on again
to reenter. Someone is making zillions from flogging this stuff in huge
quantities to the medical system in Australia, the environment has the burden
of far more plastic-based waste, and people are suffering unnecessarily in hot
PPE, with restricted oxygenation, etc., etc. And it’s a hoax. And, who is
offered even vitamin D, or zinc?
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.