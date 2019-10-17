ALEX JONES: “THIS IS THE MOST IMPORTANT BROADCAST I’VE EVER DONE”

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Published on Oct 17, 2019
In its 25-year history, Infowars is rightly credited by the Deep State for triggering the worldwide rebellion against the anti-human globalist order. Now, Alex Jones lays out the next phase to give YOU the information to understand what the social engineers are carrying out against you - and how you can climb up to the next level of your life.