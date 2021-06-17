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The Walk - Strive To Enter In At The Straight Gate - The Things Which Are BEFORE...
Jonathan Heller
Jonathan Heller
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All glory to the LORD GOD! I will continue to put them out as fast as the LORD allows. I pray that things are beginning to come together for those who have been watching the last few weeks of videos and that you are seeking all of this out for yourselves, Thank you brother for the tie into the word votary!

Link to THE WAY Home playlist here:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLWnUWBlfyzcjo1LacHF1mnYeRmEbtU3du

Music provided by Samuel Kim Music:
https://www.youtube.com/c/samuelkimmusic
All copyright belongs to their respective owners.
Composed and Arranged by Samuel Kim.

Link to track used here:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z3lKf6qsuWk&;ab_channel=SamuelKimMusic

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Fair use is a doctrine in the United States copyright law that allows limited use of copyrighted material without requiring permission from the rights holders, such as for commentary, criticism, news reporting, research, teaching or scholarship. It provides for the legal, non-licensed citation or incorporation of copyrighted material in another author’s work under a four-factor balancing test. The term “fair use” originated in the United States. A similar principle, fair dealing, exists in some other common law jurisdictions. Civil law jurisdictions have other limitations and exceptions to copyright.
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biblejesus christmessiahchristjesusbible studychristianstruthchristianityharpazorapturenew testamentbiblicalgenesisprophetprophetsold testamentjesus is comingjesus saves
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy