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Bill Gates Explains What Can Kill Over 10 Million "EXCESS" People
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214 views • June 16, 2020
“The Ebola epidemic showed me that we are not ready for a serious epidemic, an epidemic that would be more infectious and would spread faster than Ebola did,” Gates says in the video.
“This is the greatest risk of a huge tragedy. This is the most likely thing by far to kill over 10 million excess people in a year.”
“This is the greatest risk of a huge tragedy. This is the most likely thing by far to kill over 10 million excess people in a year.”
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