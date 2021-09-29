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Catholic vs. “Orthodox” On The Transfiguration Light (Leo, Maximus)
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41 views • September 29, 2021
This video examines and refutes one of the central positions of Eastern “Orthodox” theology, namely, their claim that the light shining from Jesus during the Transfiguration was “uncreated”. Their position on this matter is key to Palamite Eastern “Orthodox” theology and spirituality. In fact, they anathematize those who deny it. This video explains why their position is false. It refutes their position with various sources, including Eastern father Maximus the Confessor (who is one of the fathers most cited and misused by the “Orthodox”). This is a must-see video for those who are interested in apologetics and understanding why Eastern “Orthodoxy” is not true Christianity.
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