How Ukrainian Troops Are Taking Out 365 Russian Main Battle Tanks in Avdiivka Since October

US Military News
Feb 22, 2024
The conflict in Ukraine has seen a significant impact on Russian ground forces, particularly in terms of tank losses. According to a new assessment, Russia has lost approximately 365 main battle tanks since the start of the offensive in early October.
The British Defense Ministry reported that despite 'only minor gains,' Russian forces have faced significant tank losses, along with approximately 700 armored combat vehicles.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t5ct7EeIKwQ
