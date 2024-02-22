Create New Account
How Ukrainian Troops Are Taking Out 365 Russian Main Battle Tanks in Avdiivka Since October
High Hopes
Published Thursday

US Military News


Feb 22, 2024


The conflict in Ukraine has seen a significant impact on Russian ground forces, particularly in terms of tank losses. According to a new assessment, Russia has lost approximately 365 main battle tanks since the start of the offensive in early October.


The British Defense Ministry reported that despite 'only minor gains,' Russian forces have faced significant tank losses, along with approximately 700 armored combat vehicles.


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t5ct7EeIKwQ

russia war us military news ukraine losses avdiivka main battle tanks

