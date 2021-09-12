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Karen KINGSTON Interviewée par Stew PETERS sur l'Oxyde de Graphène dans les Vaccins COVID- VF - HEALTH NEWS TRANSLATION - Sabine FAURE SA Mlle
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64 views • September 12, 2021
Karen KINGSTON, Analyste Pharmaceutique, ancienne employée de PFIZER est Interviewée par Stew PETERS au sujet d'une substance classée poison: l'Oxyde de Graphène qui est présente en énorme quantité dans les Vaccins COVID-19, elle révèle une mine d'informations extrêmement difficiles à trouver pour la vaste majorité des gens.
Vous avez la possibilité de télécharger le Transcript en Français sur le site web de
HEALTH NEWS TRANSLATION - Sabine FAURE SA Mlle
en cliquant sur ce lien:
https://www.healthnewstranslation.sabinefaure.com/FR-Karen-KINGSTON-Ancienne-Analyste-PFIZER-Oxyde-de-Graphene-Vaccins-Covid-19.pdf
ou sur la page web:
https://www.healthnewstranslation.sabinefaure.com/Videos-5.htm
Vous avez la possibilité de télécharger le Transcript en Français sur le site web de
HEALTH NEWS TRANSLATION - Sabine FAURE SA Mlle
en cliquant sur ce lien:
https://www.healthnewstranslation.sabinefaure.com/FR-Karen-KINGSTON-Ancienne-Analyste-PFIZER-Oxyde-de-Graphene-Vaccins-Covid-19.pdf
ou sur la page web:
https://www.healthnewstranslation.sabinefaure.com/Videos-5.htm
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