Five Chinese Companies to Delist From US Exchanges

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https://gnews.org/post/p18bb2f8e
08/12/2022 Bloomberg Markets and Finance: Five Chinese state-owned companies plan to delist from American exchanges. China Life Insurance Co., PetroChina Co. and China Petroleum & Chemical Corp. were among the biggest decliners on the Nasdaq Golden Dragon China Index with a drop of at least 3% each after they all disclosed their intentions to delist