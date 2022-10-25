Kari Lake Issues Stark Warning to Corporate Media: "I'm Going to Be the Fake News' Worst Nightmare"

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"I'm going to be here not just four years; I'm going to be here for eight years. And I'm going to be the fake news' worst nightmare for eight years, so they better get used to it."
Read My Full Article: https://vigilantfox.substack.com/p/kari-lake-issues-stark-warning-to
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