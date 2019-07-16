Adolf Hitler - The Greatest Story NEVER Told - Teil 3/3 mit deutschen Untertiteln, German Subtitles

Since the mid-20th century, the world has only ever heard one side of an incredible story. The story of a boy from an ordinary family whose ambition it was to become an artist, but who instead became a drifter.His destiny however was not to drift into the awaiting oblivion, but to rise to the greatest heights of power, eventually to become one of the most influential men who ever lived.Now for the first time, here is a documented account of a story many believe to be…The Greatest Story NEVER Told!Learn the untold story about the most reviled man in history. Adolf Hitler, The Greatest Story Never Told is a 6-hour Documentary by TruthWillOut Films.This ground-breaking documentary chronicles the rise of Germany from defeat in World War I, to communist attempts to take over Germany; hyperinflation during the Weimar Republic, widespread unemployment and misery, and Adolf Hitler’s rise to power.It also reveals a personal side of Adolf Hitler: who he was, his family background, his artwork and struggles in Vienna and what motivated him to come to power.There’s so much hidden history to recount; FDR Pearl Harbor conspiracy, Soviet brutality, betrayal and treachery on all sides. Do we really know the true cost of war? Do we really possess all the facts?Watch this series and uncover the real root causes of World War II. Do your own research and decide what you choose to believe. Think differently.Jeder der drei hier veröffentlichten drei Teile umfasst jeweils 9 Teile der Original Serie mit 27 Episoden.