Data Proves US Pharmacies Poisoned The World

Deaths Following COVID Vaccine Skyrocketed around the world. But don't worry, the people responsible for all this death say that it is just a coincidence, so move on.





DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.





Video Sources:

The Defender - Seeing Is Believing: What the Data Reveal About Deaths Following COVID Vaccine Rollouts Around the World https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/covid-vaccine-deaths-cause-unknown/

2. Bannons War Room - Dr. Robert Malone: FDA Advisors Disappointed In Data of Pandemic of the Vaccinated https://rumble.com/v24ysm4-dr.-robert-malone-fda-advisors-disappointed-in-data-of-pandemic-of-the-vacc.html





For more great content, visit www.TheNewAmerican.com





