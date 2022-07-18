The Total Market Value of Zhuosheng Microa Has Evaporated by About $18 Billion

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https://gnews.org/post/pvf89dd2
07/16/2022 Spotlight on China: The total market value of Zhuosheng Micro, a leading Chinese enterprise of RF chips, has evaporated by about $18 billion due to the impact of the COVID epidemic and the macro economy. China’s smartphone sales will drop below 300 million this year and this downward trend may continue in the near future