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US Food Supply Shortage Almost Certain If This Continues
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351 views • April 28, 2020
This was originally posted by Shad Sullivan on FaceBook.
US Farmers are destroying crops and being told euthanize their cattle. If this trend continues there will be a food supply shortage of the likes we've never seen
US Farmers are destroying crops and being told euthanize their cattle. If this trend continues there will be a food supply shortage of the likes we've never seen
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