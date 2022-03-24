© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
NWCR's Removing the Liberal Blindfold - 03/24/2022
Follow
0
Share
Report
10 views • March 24, 2022
Rememver the Leftists Circus when it came to Justice Kavanaugh? They didn't care what they put his family through, they brought out liars to smear his good name with no impunity to them. Now the shoe is on the other foot, and they don't like it. To them, what is good for the goose, IS NOT good for the gander.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.