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Poisoning the Blood
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60 views • July 08, 2021
In this video, Derrall shares from his heart his response to a video of 5 Doctors discussing the effects the injections are having on people around the world.
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Bible References:
The Seed of the Woman & of the Serpent
Genesis 3:15
the Nephilim - Gigantes
Genesis 6:1-12
You shall not eat the blood
Genesis 9:3-4
"They shall surely be put to death"
Leviticus 20:15-16
the days of Noe
Matthew 24:37
The Restrainer
2 Thessalonians 2:7-8
The Mark of the Beast?
Revelation 13:16-17
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References (Videos):
Critically Thinking with Dr. T and Dr. P - Episode 44
“Special Edition- Is THEIR shot putting YOU at Risk?”
https://odysee.com/@CriticallyThinking:3/Critically-Thinking-with-Dr.-T-and-Dr.-P---Episode-44
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References (Extra Biblical):
The Book Of Enoch
https://archive.org/details/bookofenochproph00laur/page/7/mode/1up
The Book of Jasher
https://archive.org/details/bookofjasherrefe00sefe/page/10/mode/1up
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Follow Derrall on these Alternative Media:
Odysee
https://odysee.com/@FiftyplusFreedom
BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/derrall/
Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/derrall
~~~~~~~
~~~~~~~
Bible References:
The Seed of the Woman & of the Serpent
Genesis 3:15
the Nephilim - Gigantes
Genesis 6:1-12
You shall not eat the blood
Genesis 9:3-4
"They shall surely be put to death"
Leviticus 20:15-16
the days of Noe
Matthew 24:37
The Restrainer
2 Thessalonians 2:7-8
The Mark of the Beast?
Revelation 13:16-17
~~~~~~~
References (Videos):
Critically Thinking with Dr. T and Dr. P - Episode 44
“Special Edition- Is THEIR shot putting YOU at Risk?”
https://odysee.com/@CriticallyThinking:3/Critically-Thinking-with-Dr.-T-and-Dr.-P---Episode-44
~~~~~~~
References (Extra Biblical):
The Book Of Enoch
https://archive.org/details/bookofenochproph00laur/page/7/mode/1up
The Book of Jasher
https://archive.org/details/bookofjasherrefe00sefe/page/10/mode/1up
~~~~~~~
Follow Derrall on these Alternative Media:
Odysee
https://odysee.com/@FiftyplusFreedom
BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/derrall/
Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/derrall
~~~~~~~
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