Syria: As-Suwayda forces loyal to the new govt attacked the Druze, who are supported by Israel - part 2

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
New military escalation in Syria.
In As-Suwayda in the south of the country, forces loyal to the new government attacked the Druze, who are supported by Israel.
After that, Netanyahu stated that the IDF has been ordered to attack Syrian regime forces deployed in As-Suwayda.
Adding:
The entire UN commission investigating Israel has resigned due to fear of US sanctions.