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FDA not approve COVID-19 vaccine. Viruses don't exist. Epidemics created for billion dollar industry
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52 views • May 01, 2021
Enemy weapons alert to all human homo-sapiens specie allies and Republic Rebel Alliance forces. They are trying to kill and chip all our allies. They started vaccinating you with nanites and Morgellons in their COVID-19 test swab which is connected to their Internet surveillance and brain-control. FDA does not approve or authorize the COVID-19 vaccine. Viruses don't exist—it is a lie—it is exosomes caused by NWO vaccines and toxins and poisons and chemtrails to kill human specie. Epidemics created for billion dollar medical industry owned by few nephilim & chimera alien incarnate avatar elites. NWO trying to give humans third-strand parasite transhumanism DNA.
*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (April 2021). Enemy weapons alert to all human homo-sapiens specie allies and Republic Rebel Alliance forces. They are trying to kill and chip all our allies. They started vaccinating you with nanites and Morgellons in their COVID-19 test swab which is connected to their Internet surveillance and brain-control.
FDA head has announced that the FDA and its 17,000 employees will not approve the COVID-19 vaccine for it is not safe. As the Illuminati NWO nephilim & chimera alien incarnate avatar demon spirit television newscaster on the video I posted the other day slipped his mouth and said that no human specie populace wants to take the COVID-19 vaccine anymore to be “euthanized” and quickly corrected himself by saying “vaccinated,” the Facebook and other Illuminati NWO information monopoly CIA “Operation Mockingbird” disinformation institution’s posting in every single one of our post that the vaccine is safe, has been proven lies. No one will arrest Facebook for participating in the “euthanasia” genocide of the vaccine upon the hated human homo-sapiens specie to be exterminated. Attached is the FDA announcing that the COVID-19 vaccine is not safe and it will not give the vaccine to any of its 17,000 employees. I have included photos of the cover page of Gerald L. Geison’s book entitled, “The Private Science of Louis Pasteur” by the Princeton Legacy Library, which has debunked the existence of viruses of the Illuminati NWO nephilim & chimera alien incarnate avatars’ billions of dollars parasitical medical science Babylonian witchcraft industry money-making using the illnesses and manufactured diseases against our human homo-sapiens specie. The Draco avatar elites do not get sick, and only people with human genes get sick. I will also include a photo of the front cover of the book titled, “Virus Mania: Avian flu (H5N1), cervical cancer (HPV), SARS, BSE, Hepatitis C, AIDS, Polio; How the medical industry continually invents epidemics making billion-dollar profits at our expense” by Torsten Engelbrecht and Claus Kohnlein with forwards by Etienne de Harven, M.D., Pioneer in Virology, and Joachim Mutter, M.D., Expert on Environmental Medicine, with Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., on the vaccine scandal linking mercury and autism. Repent and receive Jesus as Savior, and make straight the path of the Lord! End of transmission… The Draco avatar Satanist elites stole 27 African nations' natural resources using their AIDS biochemical weapon inside the small pox vaccine that was given to hundreds of thousands of Africans. The debt that the African nations incurred was to be paid by the Illuminati U.S. & U.K. Western feminist nations taking over their natural resources, because they could not pay it. They targeted Africans and homosexuals for extermination. The Germ Theory is a lie. The mRNA COVID-19 vaccine creates this AIDS autoimmune response disorder to exterminate God YHWH Jesus' human homo-sapiens specie populace. AIDS cannot be caught, but it is injected into you by vaccines. Your cell is made to create poisonous proteins to kill you and cause autoimmune responses. End of transmission…
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (April 2021). Enemy weapons alert to all human homo-sapiens specie allies and Republic Rebel Alliance forces. They are trying to kill and chip all our allies. They started vaccinating you with nanites and Morgellons in their COVID-19 test swab which is connected to their Internet surveillance and brain-control.
FDA head has announced that the FDA and its 17,000 employees will not approve the COVID-19 vaccine for it is not safe. As the Illuminati NWO nephilim & chimera alien incarnate avatar demon spirit television newscaster on the video I posted the other day slipped his mouth and said that no human specie populace wants to take the COVID-19 vaccine anymore to be “euthanized” and quickly corrected himself by saying “vaccinated,” the Facebook and other Illuminati NWO information monopoly CIA “Operation Mockingbird” disinformation institution’s posting in every single one of our post that the vaccine is safe, has been proven lies. No one will arrest Facebook for participating in the “euthanasia” genocide of the vaccine upon the hated human homo-sapiens specie to be exterminated. Attached is the FDA announcing that the COVID-19 vaccine is not safe and it will not give the vaccine to any of its 17,000 employees. I have included photos of the cover page of Gerald L. Geison’s book entitled, “The Private Science of Louis Pasteur” by the Princeton Legacy Library, which has debunked the existence of viruses of the Illuminati NWO nephilim & chimera alien incarnate avatars’ billions of dollars parasitical medical science Babylonian witchcraft industry money-making using the illnesses and manufactured diseases against our human homo-sapiens specie. The Draco avatar elites do not get sick, and only people with human genes get sick. I will also include a photo of the front cover of the book titled, “Virus Mania: Avian flu (H5N1), cervical cancer (HPV), SARS, BSE, Hepatitis C, AIDS, Polio; How the medical industry continually invents epidemics making billion-dollar profits at our expense” by Torsten Engelbrecht and Claus Kohnlein with forwards by Etienne de Harven, M.D., Pioneer in Virology, and Joachim Mutter, M.D., Expert on Environmental Medicine, with Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., on the vaccine scandal linking mercury and autism. Repent and receive Jesus as Savior, and make straight the path of the Lord! End of transmission… The Draco avatar Satanist elites stole 27 African nations' natural resources using their AIDS biochemical weapon inside the small pox vaccine that was given to hundreds of thousands of Africans. The debt that the African nations incurred was to be paid by the Illuminati U.S. & U.K. Western feminist nations taking over their natural resources, because they could not pay it. They targeted Africans and homosexuals for extermination. The Germ Theory is a lie. The mRNA COVID-19 vaccine creates this AIDS autoimmune response disorder to exterminate God YHWH Jesus' human homo-sapiens specie populace. AIDS cannot be caught, but it is injected into you by vaccines. Your cell is made to create poisonous proteins to kill you and cause autoimmune responses. End of transmission…
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
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