wolfburg
wolfburg
39 views • 1 day ago
This is an introspective alt-country ballad, led by fingerpicked acoustic guitar and plaintive piano, Verse 1 is sparse: muted electric and brushed drums enter, The chorus grows with driving percussion, melodic bass, and pedal steel, evoking longing, Verse 2 adds subtle organ textures, A mournful slide guitar accents the refrain, while the outro fades on layered harmonies and subdued instrumentation

(Verse 1) I thought the book was closed and sealed, A broken wound that time had healed. But here you are, a grim surprise, With all the truth behind your eyes. (Chorus) Why, for God's sake, why'd you come here? To stir the dust and face the fear? The ashes of a life burned down, The lonely streets of this old town. Every memory a jagged stone, A story we were meant to disown. So tell me, stranger at my door, What are you looking for? (Verse 2) The rusty gate, it groans and cries, A silent witness to your lies. The scent of pine, the freezing air, The heavy weight of what we were. The porch swing sways, a mournful tune, Beneath the sliver of the moon. You knew the damage, saw the cost, Knew everything that we had lost. (Chorus) Why, for God's sake, why'd you come here? To stir the dust and face the fear? The ashes of a life burned down, The lonely streets of this old town. Every memory a jagged stone, A story we were meant to disown. So tell me, stranger at my door, What are you looking for? (Bridge) Don't say you came to make amends, 'Cause some things break and never mend. Don't speak of what we could have been, A final grace, a future's sin. The air is thick with what's unsaid, The ghosts of words inside my head. I don't have answers, just the ache, For a promise you were born to break. (Chorus) Why, for God's sake, why'd you come here? To stir the dust and face the fear? The ashes of a life burned down, The lonely streets of this old town. Every memory a jagged stone, A story we were meant to disown. So tell me, stranger at my door, What are you looking for? (Outro) Just tell me... Why'd you come here? Why, for God's sake... Why?

melodic bassthis is an introspective alt-country balladled by fingerpicked acoustic guitar and plaintive pianoverse 1 is sparse muted electric and brushed drums enterthe chorus grows with driving percussionand pedal steelevoking longingverse 2 adds subtle organ texturesa mournful slide guitar accents the refrainwhile the outro fades on layered harmonies and subdued instrumentation
