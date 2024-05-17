As of May 16, 2024, the Ukrainian General Staff officially confirmed the retreat of the Armed Forces of Ukraine near Volchansk and Liptsy. According to representatives of the Ukrainian General Staff, units of the Ukrainian Army allegedly retreated to more advantageous positions. In fact, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have no advantageous positions in the Kharkiv direction of the front. The Ukrainian army is rapidly retreating along the entire line of combat contact........................
