P.2i Six days in Balingup: Did a little bit of chook poo ever hurt anyone? MVI_3082
EK the Urban Yeti
34 views
Published Friday

Visiting my wife, JK, at Balingup: Second full day at The Homestead.

Keywords
preppingcoconut oilfarmhomesteadsurvivallifecultureeggsasheschooksraised garden bedsbalingupseparation by distance and illnessvalley viewsbest-before dateswild pigslemon tree

