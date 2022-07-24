Memories of Life in the Spirit World Before Birth: "I Didn't Want To Incarnate On Earth"

Video sources: INSANIRE CONSTANTINE "MY PRE-BIRTH EXPERIENCE ( PART ONE)"https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Qqw-dgiftzw

Pre-Birth Memories "Pre-mortal / Pre-birth Memory - NDE-like Experience"

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GbLoZXwMoTw

This Chosen Life "My Pre-Birth Experience: Life Before Birth Memories | Did It Cause My Anxiety?"

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xtR5RF4eniE

Veronica Turtle Heart "Pre-birth Memories"

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4yezKcJrNDM





Insanire Constantine "JOB 33" https://a.co/d/gw0WbqT

"Being nothing, that nothing in the life of absurdity is taboo, for Insanire Constantine shares his examinations and experiences in the form of poetry. Job 33 brings us the author's story of remembering how he came into the world as a spirit. That is as an essence. Being essence in the realm of existence, he recalls how his spirit started as a blank slate, being nothing. Then, he met with his guardian angel (shining one) and told him about the world he would be entering. Here we are faced with a conundrum. Does the afterlife exist? What is existence? Who are they? The angels, demons, spirits, and God? Insanire Constantine effortlessly enlightens us to the absurd chaos of the universe. He was examining and experiencing religion, spirituality, magic, mysticism, and the occult. Insanire Constantine engagingly expounds on his experiences with the absurdity that we all find ourselves in but with wit and humor—confessing the nothing we find the author's poetical summation in existential thought, where he strives to live authentically in a world that he finds troubling and inauthentic. What is unique about this author is his many encounters with spirits, skinwalker, UFOs, and much more while actively working as a security consultant and when not working. Job 33 is his examination of the book of Job, Wherein we find Job’s dream and vision model. A model which the author relates to regarding remembering before being born and being born. He met with his guardian angel and informed him about how he would be helping others, one cannot even imagine such a claim, but we find that others have come forward with meeting their angel. In Job 33: 15-33, he finds answers relating to his questions about his existence and being, providing some solace in a troubled world."









"Moksha from Earth" about the lighttrap: https://bit.ly/3ghTUZU

"Archons rule Earth" about the 7 planetary rulers: https://bit.ly/3D0RDfl

"Dark Side of Jesus" about John, the true Christos: https://bit.ly/3xZLP24





"The Templar Revelation" https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Lynn-Picknett,-Clive-Prince---The-Templar-Revelation.-Secret-Guardians-of-the-Identity-of-Christ:f

Watch: "Jesus was a Usurper" https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Lynn-Picknett---Jesus-was-a-Usurper,-John-the-Baptist-was-the-True-Christ.-The-Johannite-Tradition.:9

!!! MUST WATCH - Psychic project on "Freedom from Soul-Loosh Harvesting" https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Samsara-and-Rebirth:b







