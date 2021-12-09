Bourla admits boosters have higher dosages

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He TELLS YOU THEY DIDNT STUDY THE REAL VIRUS TO MEASURE THEIR BELOVED ‘OMICRON’!!
“IT IS A VIRUS THAT WE CONSTRUCTED IN OUR LABS”
I told you this was a priming mission
I told you the boosters were expected to be 10 times the potency!
Source @DrJaneRuby