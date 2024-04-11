Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
ALERT! ANTARCTICA ANOMOLY CAUSING MASSIVE WAVES IN ATLANTIC? ET TECH? CAUSE QUAKES & TSUNAMIS?
channel image
Evolutionary Energy Arts
1747 Subscribers
1311 views
Published Yesterday

For As Little As $1 Become A Patreon & Support The EEA Family!


GET EXCLUSIVE & UNIQUE VIDEOS FOR PATREONS ONLY!


https://www.patreon.com/evolutionaryenergyarts




OZONE THERAPY HAS BEEN A LIFE SAVER FOR US!


Promolife Ozone Therapy Affiliate Link!


https://www.promolife.com/?a_aid=EEARTS




Check Out Our Reviews & Website


https://www.evolutionaryenergyarts.com/




To Set Up An Appointment for Energy Work (A Combination Of Reiki, Qigong, & Pranic Healing & others)-Vedic Astrological Charts-Spritual Coaching-Negative Entity Clearing-Connecting To Spirit Guides-Guardian Angels-Loved Ones That Passed On-Tarot Readings-Wellness Coaching (Diet, Nutrition, Meditation, Mantras, Qigong)


Please Email Us At [email protected]




We Operate On A Donation Basis Through Ko-fi


https://ko-fi.com/A1804H1T




Please Subscribe to our Channels


HEEARTS OMMM!


https://www.youtube.com/@heeartsommm1934


For truly uplifting energies & frequencies in these times!


EEARTS


https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCF6kkR2Q__EiCyNW0VFu_kg


Evolutionary Energy Arts


https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCd1BwLPKKXBgReBnimOX6JA/


Rumble


https://rumble.com/user/EEARTS


Brighteon


https://www.brighteon.com/channels/eearts


Bitchute


https://www.bitchute.com/channel/G0fICtrwpdKp/


https://www.bitchute.com/channel/L98QhpY6aNjt/


Thank you so much for your support!




https://www.ventusky.com/?p=-37;-17;2&l=wave&t=20240410/0600


Something Massive Left ANTARCTICIA During The Solar Eclipse! Caught on RADAR!


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TnmvjOHeJW8&t=5s


https://www.theblackvault.com/documentarchive/operation-highjump/


https://combadi.com/why-are-world-leaders-visiting-antarctica/


https://www.pbs.org/newshour/world/john-kerry-lands-antarctica


https://apnews.com/article/cop-guterres-antarctica-climate-change-efb31afe790523e2a79aff49a4f78d9c


https://unofficialnetworks.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/screen-shot-2019-08-22-at-9.53.40-am.jpg


https://www.iflscience.com/the-truth-about-the-mysterious-pyramid-discovered-in-antarctica-39167


https://assets.iflscience.com/assets/articleNo/39167/aImg/15856/1480093547-cover-image-l.jpg


https://www.nbcnews.com/news/world/antarctica-jacinda-ardern-new-zealand-rcna54478



Keywords
aliensanunnakipyramidsearthquakeprophecytribulationdisclosuretsunamiend timesantarcticaquakedraco

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket