Why did China execute this young woman? Too many boyfriends

Jim Crenshaw





June 12, 2023





Executed for having too many boyfriends in China. This is called "hooliganism". The penalty is death. This kind of state tyranny is what our government wants us to live under. The United States government many times has pointed to China and said they are the "model" government.





Source: serpentza on YouTube





Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/Lg7NarILqu8u/