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EP 155: The Cisco Grove UFO Encounter
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26 views • March 21, 2022
This week, we go back in time to 1964 and talk about the Cisco Grove UFO Encounter. On the evening of September 4 into the early morning of September 5, 1964, Donald Shrum had a terrifying encounter while hunting in the woods with some unknown entities that may or not have been aliens. We'll talk about the story of his encounter, some of the misreported details over the years, the involvement of the government, Shrum's decision to stay anonymous until 2005, and more!
Episode Links:
https://crystaleyes.app/
Aliens in the Forest: The Cisco Grove UFO Encounter by Noe Torres & Ruben Uriarte: https://www.amazon.com/Aliens-Forest-Cisco-Grove-Encounter/dp/1467945552/ref=tmm_pap_swatch_0?_encoding=UTF8&;qid=1647903336&sr=8-1
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https://homewreckerpodcast.supercast.com/
https://www.homewreckerpodcast.com
https://www.innerstandingshypnosis.com
https://www.tarotbymonique.com
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https://www.alexarionfitness.com
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/homewreckerpod
@MoniquePCHt
@THEAlexArion
@_MoniqueGisele_
Thanks for watching! Help spread the word about the Homewrecker Podcast by subscribing (it's free!) and liking our videos. We really appreciate your support!
Episode Links:
https://crystaleyes.app/
Aliens in the Forest: The Cisco Grove UFO Encounter by Noe Torres & Ruben Uriarte: https://www.amazon.com/Aliens-Forest-Cisco-Grove-Encounter/dp/1467945552/ref=tmm_pap_swatch_0?_encoding=UTF8&;qid=1647903336&sr=8-1
Please check out:
https://homewreckerpodcast.supercast.com/
https://www.homewreckerpodcast.com
https://www.innerstandingshypnosis.com
https://www.tarotbymonique.com
https://www.etsy.com/shop/WondersByMonique?ref=shop_sugg
https://www.alexarionfitness.com
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/homewreckerpod
@MoniquePCHt
@THEAlexArion
@_MoniqueGisele_
Thanks for watching! Help spread the word about the Homewrecker Podcast by subscribing (it's free!) and liking our videos. We really appreciate your support!
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