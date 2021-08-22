VACCINES WILL KILL MAJORITY OF VACCINATED FROM OCTOBER - DECEMBER 2021

If this becomes a reality the world will see a different kind of pandemic . . . if within this time and beyond people start to die from these jabbos then we are going to see something like the movie Surrogate starring Bruce Willis; people died, in the streets, driving motor vehicles, going about their daily routines . . . there would be ambulances, morticians, day in and day out, cemeteries would be overwhelmed with constant funerals, crematoriums may not be able to keep up with the demand, other emergency services, military would be out in force . . . hmmmm if WE ARE IN A PANDEMIC WHY AREN'T WE SEEING SOME OF THIS NOW?!!!!