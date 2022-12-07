Dog Many big non cancerous fatty lumps lipoma's Charlie Roo Kelpie Collie cross

#dog #lipoma #collie
Showing my poor dogs Lipoma's that have grown even bigger
since filming that year. Vets say they are hardless and wont
operation but if did would cost big bucks 1000s of dollars
i
Charlie Roo is now 13 years old.
