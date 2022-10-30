Our Lady's Message to Gisella Cardia for October 25, 2022

Quo Vadis





Dear children, thank you for being here in prayer and for bending your knees.





My children, look around you at this sick world.





Many think that this time is the end, but much worse will come, do not imagine how cruel the devil can be.





Many of you say they know my Son Jesus, with your mouth, but not with your heart.





My daughter, chosen and beloved by God, you will soon receive from my Lily, the mantle of glory and the sword of justice, so that everything may be for the glory of God. Jesus is with you.





Children, always be ready for the spiritual war which will be tiring, but my angels will fight for you.





Children I bless you and peace be with you, amen.





The alleged Marian apparitions in Trevignano Romano in Italy to Gisella Cardia are relatively new.





It all started on August 22, 2014.





Then the Italian couple Gisella and Gianni Cardia went to Mejuhgoria to pray over many difficult matters on the spot and thank them for the gift of marriage.





They brought from there a small statue of Our Lady, Queen of Peace, the prototype of which stands in Tihalijna.





After a while, strange things happen in the Cardia home.





Friends who come to them for prayer together experience healings of minor ailments.





The apparitions have already been the subject of an Italian national TV broadcast during which the seer behaved with remarkable calm in the face of some heated criticism from panelists in the studio toward her and two books.





And the local Bishop of Civita Castellana appears to have been quietly supportive of Gisella Cardia, having given access early on to a chapel for the overwhelming influx visitors who began to gather in the Cardia’s house to pray, once news of the apparitions began to spread.





