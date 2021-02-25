You're Brainwashed! Tim Sales vs Dan Lok

Are people in network marketing companies brainwashed? In this episode of "Straight Talk" I'm going to expose yet another example of how competitors try to poach network marketers by badmouthing the industry and name-calling. These guys are out there pretending to be haters for the purpose of getting traffic and eyeballs onto them, so that they can sell you their product instead.



Notice the emotional language they use to elicit a reaction:

- You feel so dirty, like you need to take a shower

- Like a cheesy salesman

- Drag family and friends to your meeting

- You've gotta pounce on people

- Brainwashed

- Everyone is a potential recruit



I'm exposing their technique, because it's time someone stood up and pushed back on those who would seek to badmouth and criticize this industry.