© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
You're Brainwashed! Tim Sales vs Dan Lok
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
30 views • February 25, 2021
Are people in network marketing companies brainwashed? In this episode of "Straight Talk" I'm going to expose yet another example of how competitors try to poach network marketers by badmouthing the industry and name-calling. These guys are out there pretending to be haters for the purpose of getting traffic and eyeballs onto them, so that they can sell you their product instead.
Notice the emotional language they use to elicit a reaction:
- You feel so dirty, like you need to take a shower
- Like a cheesy salesman
- Drag family and friends to your meeting
- You've gotta pounce on people
- Brainwashed
- Everyone is a potential recruit
I'm exposing their technique, because it's time someone stood up and pushed back on those who would seek to badmouth and criticize this industry.
Notice the emotional language they use to elicit a reaction:
- You feel so dirty, like you need to take a shower
- Like a cheesy salesman
- Drag family and friends to your meeting
- You've gotta pounce on people
- Brainwashed
- Everyone is a potential recruit
I'm exposing their technique, because it's time someone stood up and pushed back on those who would seek to badmouth and criticize this industry.
Keywords
multi level marketingnetwork marketingtim salesdan lok scammerdan loktim sales mlmdan lok scammlm recruitingmlm competitionnetwork marketing competitiondan lok mlmtim sales vs dan lokhow to overcome objections in network marketingdan lok exposednetwork marketing objection traininghow to handle prospect objectionsmultilevel marketingtim sales network marketingnetwork marketing common objections and answers
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.