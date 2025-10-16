The Russian army destroyed a bridge in Pokrovskoye, Dnepropetrovsk region, over the Volchya River. (clip 2 will be a closer look walking on the bridge after strike)

Russian channels are publishing footage of airstrikes with the stated goal of disrupting the logistics of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and local residents have shown the consequences.

Pokrovskoye is a major logistics point through which communications pass, including a large fortified area of the Armed Forces of Ukraine located on the front south of it — around Gulyaipole in Zaporozhye region.