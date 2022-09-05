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All The Co Parent Nutrients For Iodine Can Be Found Here: https://www.sacredpurity.com/iodinecofactors.html





The Iodine Mega Dose Protocol With Co Factors - V2.0 - https://bit.ly/3Bcc225





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Why You Need Mega Doses Of Iodine!





Something I use with most of my clients and that I recommend to people is the "Iodine Mega Dose Protocol" which consists of taking 100mg of Lugols Iodine per day with the co parent nutrients (companion nutrients).





A lot of people who learn about my "Iodine Mega Dose Protocol" tend to ask me time and time again why do I recommend high doses of Iodine and not lower doses of Iodine.





So I have created this video to explain why I recommend high doses of Iodine to most people, I also talk about Iodine tissue saturation, Iodine deficiency in people, bromides, and much more.





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