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Why You Need Mega Doses Of Iodine!
Sun Fruit Dan
Sun Fruit Dan
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338 views • September 05, 2022

Worldwide Supplier For Lugols Iodine Solution 50% (50mg Per Drop): https://www.sacredpurity.com/lugolsiodine50.html


All The Co Parent Nutrients For Iodine Can Be Found Here: https://www.sacredpurity.com/iodinecofactors.html


The Iodine Mega Dose Protocol With Co Factors - V2.0 - https://bit.ly/3Bcc225


Would you like a free 15 minute health consultation with Sun Fruit Dan? If so you can sign up for this and find more information about the consult by clicking this link: http://sacredpurity.com/consultation.html


Why You Need Mega Doses Of Iodine!


Something I use with most of my clients and that I recommend to people is the "Iodine Mega Dose Protocol" which consists of taking 100mg of Lugols Iodine per day with the co parent nutrients (companion nutrients).


A lot of people who learn about my "Iodine Mega Dose Protocol" tend to ask me time and time again why do I recommend high doses of Iodine and not lower doses of Iodine.


So I have created this video to explain why I recommend high doses of Iodine to most people, I also talk about Iodine tissue saturation, Iodine deficiency in people, bromides, and much more.


Check out Sun Fruit Dan’s USA or UK Amazon store to find lists of the best health and healing remedies by clicking here:

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