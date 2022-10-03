Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Q/A Candidate 4 Governor Kari Lake (Glitches, FB)
34 views
channel image
MAAP Real Talk + MEDIA
Published 2 months ago |

THE LIVESTREAMING GLITICHES WERE FROM WIFI AND FACEBOOK.. SOSORRY.. FULL MAIN VIDEOS POSTED TOMORROW MORNING...

Candidate For Governor Kari Lake Tour ASK ME ANYTHING....Great Q & A Today videos will be here very soon... with Kari Lake in Phoenix Arizona Hanai Coffee + Cocktails on 3648 W Southern ...

MAAP REAL TALK SHOW Copyrights 2022

Producer Director George Nemeh

Keywords
conservativearizonagovernorrepublicancandidatemaap

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket