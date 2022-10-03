Q/A Candidate 4 Governor Kari Lake (Glitches, FB)

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THE LIVESTREAMING GLITICHES WERE FROM WIFI AND FACEBOOK.. SOSORRY.. FULL MAIN VIDEOS POSTED TOMORROW MORNING...
Candidate For Governor Kari Lake Tour ASK ME ANYTHING....Great Q & A Today videos will be here very soon... with Kari Lake in Phoenix Arizona Hanai Coffee + Cocktails on 3648 W Southern ...
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