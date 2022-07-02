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Geoengineering Watch Global Alert News, June 25, 2022, # 359 ( Dane Wigington )
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
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Lake Mead, Lake Powell, Lake Shasta, Lake Oroville and countless other Western US reservoirs are all drying up by the day. When the water runs out, chaos will commence at blinding speed. While relentless record heat bakes much of the US and the world, freak flash summer snowstorms are increasing, the one that just occurred in the Northeastern US is a case in point. Now that California is completely dried out with dying and dead forests everywhere, a "rare lightning barrage of 66,000 strikes" just struck the state. Just a coincidence? Has climate engineering yet again set the stage for a year of unprecedented wildfires? As the walls close in, the controllers are now playing every "divide and conquer" card they have in order to keep the public's eyes off of the wider horizon till the moment of impact. How soon till we hit the wall at full velocity?

All are needed in the critical battle to wake populations to what is coming, we must make every day count. Share credible data from a credible source, make your voice heard. Awareness raising efforts can be carried out from your own home computer.

Dane Wigington


To support Geoengineering Watch: http://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/su...


To receive Geoengineering Watch updates, please sign up for our mailing list: https://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/n...


Must view, THE DIMMING, the most comprehensive climate engineering documentary: https://youtu.be/rf78rEAJvhY


Geoengineering Watch Vs. The "Fact Checker", Lawsuit Filed: https://youtu.be/sMedYDBFGOI


The Catastrophic Consequences Of Climate Engineering: https://youtu.be/kyxmrwbTKoM


To see firsthand film footage of the climate engineering impact on our forests and its vanishing inhabitants, view the new series: "Into The Wild, With Dane Wigington": https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...


In the attempt to answer as many questions as possible on the dire issue of climate engineering, Geoengineering Watch is producing a weekly “Climate Engineering News Q and A”: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list... By submitting a question to this email [email protected] you are granting permission for your question and your first name to be read online. If you do not want your first name mentioned, please state that you wish to remain anonymous.


Geoengineering Watch has conducted our first ever high altitude particulate testing. Film footage of the flight and lab testing processes are featured in “The Dimming”, a groundbreaking documentary that is currently in production. This is a new 12+ minute insight segment on the upcoming film. https://youtu.be/4x3z35HA6JQ


This is a 4+ minute trailer of the groundbreaking documentary “The Dimming”: https://youtu.be/nT8OR1im-FA


The latest and most effective GeoengineeringWatch.org awareness raising materials can be found at the links below:

2 sided color glossy informational flyers: http://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/ads/

20 page fact and photo summary booklets: http://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/cl...

Geoengineering Watch t-shirts, cards and bumper stickers: https://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/g...


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Geoengineering Watch https://www.youtube.com/c/Geoengineer...

GeoengineeringWatch.org https://www.youtube.com/c/Geoengineer...

Geo Watch https://www.youtube.com/c/GeoWatch


To view the locations and photo credits of the images shown, click here: https://www.facebook.com/geoengineeri...


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Dane Wigington

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Keywords
newschemtrailsweather warfarefloodshurricanesfrequenciesdewcurrent affairsgeo-engineeringtornadoesfirestsunamisradarship trackswind turbinesbunker fuelhot spotsnexradsweather forecasts
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