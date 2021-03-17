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#AlexJonesShow: World Exclusive: Globalist Plan "Controlled End of the World" by 2030
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100 views • March 17, 2021
The Alex Jones Show (Full Show) - Commercial Free - 3-17-21
Trump doubles down speaking to Fox News, says all Americans should take deadly Covid vaccines.
Leading biological weapons expert Dr. Francis Boyle will discuss violations of the Nuremberg Code & Geneva Convention being carried out with vaccine rollout
Share across all globalist controlled platforms. Do not keep them on safe platforms because most people on those platforms are already awoke to the lies of the New World Order agenda! If you do not share this becomes an echo chamber.
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Trump doubles down speaking to Fox News, says all Americans should take deadly Covid vaccines.
Leading biological weapons expert Dr. Francis Boyle will discuss violations of the Nuremberg Code & Geneva Convention being carried out with vaccine rollout
Share across all globalist controlled platforms. Do not keep them on safe platforms because most people on those platforms are already awoke to the lies of the New World Order agenda! If you do not share this becomes an echo chamber.
💲 SUPPORT/DONATIONS 💲
Fighting to keep all truth on banned platforms like Youtube/Twitter/Periscope etc. If you want to continue see truth on these banned platforms please consider subscribing so you can help fight the good fight.
• If you can. please donate to:
• Cash App - http://bit.ly/2Q0rXcq
• Bitcoin - 1DDZeUG2As6t9V8b9JLJDLefddJffiJbKW
• PayPal - https://bit.ly/36Uyuhf
◄◄ Subscribe to my Subscribestar account if you can do a monthly donation! ►►
• Subscribestar: - http://bit.ly/35YelE5
📡◄ Follow Me ►📡
All the platforms and donation links are accessible using the URL below:
• https://linktr.ee/TheResistance1776
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