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Ursula Von Der Leyen Announces EU Energy Debacle & Effective Climate Lockdowns.
Dune Drifter
Dune Drifter
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271 views • September 17, 2022

Ursula Von Der Leyen Announces EU Energy Debacle & Effective Climate Lockdowns.

https://rumble.com/v1kfb5p-ursula-von-der-leyen-announces-eu-energy-debacle-and-effective-climate-lock.html

A Dunedrifter chose excerpt from UK Column (Truth) News, 9 September 2022.  Featuring, Mike Robinson, Patrick Henningsen, Alex Thomson and Vanessa Beeley.  Full show and much more found here https://www.ukcolumn.org.

Sources:
***************

Reuters Article: - https://reut.rs/3U94OUa

Ursula von der Leyen Statement: - https://bit.ly/3eABiWX

UVDL Text: - https://bit.ly/3L1dmrM

Guardian Article: - https://bit.ly/3xdNfIx

F24 Article: - https://bit.ly/3L1XLbC

=================================


SOUNDGROUNDER MUSIC https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg

http://www.soundgrounder.co.uk/


DUNEDRIFTER, (Counter Narrative / Legal Channel)

https://rumble.com/user/DuneDrifter

TOPICAL DIGEST

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/TopicalDigest

DUNE

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Dune/

WATER BEARER

https://ugetube.com/@The%20Waterbearer

TOPICAL DIGEST

https://odysee.com/Topical_Digest

DUNEDRIFTER

https://roxytube.com


---------------------------------------------------------

UNIVERSAL DECLARATION OF HUMAN RIGHTS

(Article 1).

All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights

Articles 1 ---30 https://www.un.org/en/about-us/universal-declaration-of-human-rights


To save all our rights we have to fight for ourselves and others until they awaken and join us.

Soundgrounder Music

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg


Energy Protests, Unelected EU, California Mirrors

Keywords
energy protestsunelected eucalifornia mirrors
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