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Ursula Von Der Leyen Announces EU Energy Debacle & Effective Climate Lockdowns.
https://rumble.com/v1kfb5p-ursula-von-der-leyen-announces-eu-energy-debacle-and-effective-climate-lock.html
A Dunedrifter chose excerpt from UK Column (Truth) News, 9 September 2022. Featuring, Mike Robinson, Patrick Henningsen, Alex Thomson and Vanessa Beeley. Full show and much more found here https://www.ukcolumn.org.
Sources:
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Reuters Article: - https://reut.rs/3U94OUa
Ursula von der Leyen Statement: - https://bit.ly/3eABiWX
UVDL Text: - https://bit.ly/3L1dmrM
Guardian Article: - https://bit.ly/3xdNfIx
F24 Article: - https://bit.ly/3L1XLbC
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UNIVERSAL DECLARATION OF HUMAN RIGHTS
(Article 1).
All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights
Articles 1 ---30 https://www.un.org/en/about-us/universal-declaration-of-human-rights
To save all our rights we have to fight for ourselves and others until they awaken and join us.
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Energy Protests, Unelected EU, California Mirrors