Ursula Von Der Leyen Announces EU Energy Debacle & Effective Climate Lockdowns.
Ursula Von Der Leyen Announces EU Energy Debacle & Effective Climate Lockdowns.

A Dunedrifter chose excerpt from UK Column (Truth) News, 9 September 2022.  Featuring, Mike Robinson, Patrick Henningsen, Alex Thomson and Vanessa Beeley.  Full show and much more found here https://www.ukcolumn.org.

Sources:
***************

Reuters Article: - https://reut.rs/3U94OUa

Ursula von der Leyen Statement: - https://bit.ly/3eABiWX

UVDL Text: - https://bit.ly/3L1dmrM

Guardian Article: - https://bit.ly/3xdNfIx

F24 Article: - https://bit.ly/3L1XLbC

UNIVERSAL DECLARATION OF HUMAN RIGHTS

(Article 1).

All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights

Articles 1 ---30 https://www.un.org/en/about-us/universal-declaration-of-human-rights


To save all our rights we have to fight for ourselves and others until they awaken and join us.

