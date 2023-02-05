The Not So Wild Blue Yonder – Lt. Col Brandi King

Air Force Lt. Colonel Brandi King joins the Liberty Monks to tell her story on how the US Air Force has turned its back on a loyal patriot of over 19 years serving her country. By exercising her constitutional right to refuse the COVID 19 vaccination because of religious and serious ingredient allergies, the US Air Force has punished Col King and now her well-deserved retirement is in jeopardy.
Please subscribe at www.libertymonks.com to get up to date info on all of our latest episodes!
Follow us on our Facebook page
Follow us on: Twitter and Gettr
See Select Videos on:
YouTube
Rumble
Brighteon
Listen on iTunes, Spotify and Anchor
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.