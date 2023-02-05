Create New Account
The Not So Wild Blue Yonder – Lt. Col Brandi King
Liberty Monks Podcast
Published 19 days ago |

Air Force Lt. Colonel Brandi King joins the Liberty Monks to tell her story on how the US Air Force has turned its back on a loyal patriot of over 19 years serving her country.  By exercising her constitutional right to refuse the COVID 19 vaccination because of religious and serious ingredient allergies, the US Air Force has punished Col King and now her well-deserved retirement is in jeopardy.

Keywords
retirementconstitutionalcovid

