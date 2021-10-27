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Notes on Spiritual Warfare, Prayer, Proclamation and Decree (6/7/20)
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13 views • October 27, 2021
We encourage you to arm yourself with this material we published to The Open Scroll. These notes Aaron collected from years of practical application, personally, and from several other saints, including Henry Gruver, Derek Prince, and John Ramirez.
There is no substitute for following the direction of the Lord Y'shua haMashiach in the moment, according to the working of and inspiration of the holy spirit.
Notes on Spiritual Warfare, Prayer, Proclamation and Decree * and more resources
https://theopenscroll.com/notesSpiritualWarfare.htm
Spiritual Warfare - Recommended Resources:
https://theopenscroll.blogspot.com/2019/02/spiritual-warfare-recommended-resources.html
Notes on Spiritual Warfare, Prayer, Proclamation and Decree:
https://theopenscroll.blogspot.com/2020/06/notes-on-spiritual-warfare-prayer.html
Find more like this in our media catalog:
https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm
There is no substitute for following the direction of the Lord Y'shua haMashiach in the moment, according to the working of and inspiration of the holy spirit.
Notes on Spiritual Warfare, Prayer, Proclamation and Decree * and more resources
https://theopenscroll.com/notesSpiritualWarfare.htm
Spiritual Warfare - Recommended Resources:
https://theopenscroll.blogspot.com/2019/02/spiritual-warfare-recommended-resources.html
Notes on Spiritual Warfare, Prayer, Proclamation and Decree:
https://theopenscroll.blogspot.com/2020/06/notes-on-spiritual-warfare-prayer.html
Find more like this in our media catalog:
https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm
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