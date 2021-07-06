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There is Something Very Strange About the Georgia Guide Stones
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188 views • July 06, 2021
Mirrored from : End Times Productions
The Georgia Guide Stones are one of America's most mysterious monuments. The man who commissioned them to be built, remains anonymous, over 40 years later. Not much is known about his strange place, so I traveled there to investigate this place for myself. You won't believe what I discovered about the Georgia Guide Stones.
The Georgia Guide Stones are one of America's most mysterious monuments. The man who commissioned them to be built, remains anonymous, over 40 years later. Not much is known about his strange place, so I traveled there to investigate this place for myself. You won't believe what I discovered about the Georgia Guide Stones.
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