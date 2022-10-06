"Tinctured Tranquility" ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Biohacker Review of Ashwagandha and Recent Research Overview

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The main benefit to a Biohacker of this stuff is as a sleep hack; I get some rockstar sleep on two little tincture-fulls of this stuff. I fall right asleep, slumber deeply, and wake up feeling fully rejuvenated. The Spagyric tincture doesn't taste bad at all. I typically washed it down with a glass of water.
Read Review 📑 Everything Mentioned Here
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/nootropics/410-ashwagandha-tincture
Order 💲 Ashwagandha
Spagyric tincture https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Ashwagandha-LIH
Capsuled https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Ashwagandha-ND [ORGANIC INDIA]
On Amazon https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Ashwagandha-AMZ
EU & UK https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Ashwagandha-EU [Liposomal Ashwagandha Solution]
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I'm not a doctor, medical professional, or trained therapist. I'm a researcher and pragmatic Biohacking practitioner exercising free speech to share evidence as I find it. I make no claims. Please practice skepticism and rational critical thinking. You should consult a professional about any serious health decisions. Affiliate links here support Limitless Mindset.
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