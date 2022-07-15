ANOTHER LEADER BITES THE DUST-WHO IS NEXT?*WILL BIDEN STEP DOWN?*INCRIMINATING CALL (BY 46) EXPOSED*

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Build Your Health With High Quality Supplements & Help Support EEARTS With Medicinal Foods! https://mfoods.shop/eea To Set Up An Appointment Please Email Us At [email protected] We Operate On A Donation Basis Services Available Energy Work (A Combination Of Reiki, Qigong, & Pranic Healing)-Vedic Birth Chart-Spritual Coaching-Negative Entity Clearing-Connecting To Spirit Guides-Guardian Angels-Loved Ones That Passed On-Tarot Readings-Wellness Coaching (Diet, Nutrition, Meditation, Mantras, Qigong) Check Out Our Reviews & Website https://www.evolutionaryenergyarts.com/ Please Subscribe to our Channels EEARTS https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCF6kkR2Q__EiCyNW0VFu_kg Evolutionary Energy Arts https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCd1BwLPKKXBgReBnimOX6JA/ Rumble https://rumble.com/user/EEARTS Brighteon https://www.brighteon.com/channels/eearts Bitchute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/G0fICtrwpdKp/ https://www.bitchute.com/channel/L98QhpY6aNjt/ For As Little As $1 Become A Patreon & Support The EEA Family! https://www.patreon.com/evolutionaryenergyarts Buy the channel a coffee 😊 https://ko-fi.com/A1804H1T Thank you so much for your support! https://twitter.com/ViviNMtl/status/1547964438040285185 https://twitter.com/kylenabecker/status/1547704182521507843 https://twitter.com/ivan_8848/status/1547908326372937730 https://twitter.com/RonnyJacksonTX/status/15476044989981450261 https://twitter.com/JustFollowingP3/status/1547226876632072196?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw https://twitter.com/bennyjohnson/status/1547929439635312642 https://twitter.com/ViviNMtl/status/1547450248976646146 https://twitter.com/SueM2022/status/1547612471514390533 https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2022/07/13/russian-lawmakers-hold-snap-summer-session-as-war-economic-issues-loom-a78283 https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/deutsche-bank-now-modeling-german-households-chopping-wood-keep-warm-winter https://sputniknews.com/20220715/us-house-approves-caatsa-waiver-for-india-over-purchase-of-russian-s-400s-to-deter-aggressors-1097334247.html https://sputniknews.com/20220714/us-issues-general-license-authorizing-transactions-with-russia-related-to-fertilizers-seeds-1097323089.html https://www.rt.com/news/559050-eu-ukraine-loan-holdup/ https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/preparing-apply-membership-saudi-arabia-turkey-brics-plan-join-brics https://www.newsdelivers.com/2022/07/15/tulsi-gabbard-us-on-the-brink-of-nuclear-war-with-russia/ https://thehill.com/homenews/house/3560804-house-to-move-toward-vote-on-assault-weapons-ban/ https://www.rt.com/business/559036-eu-new-anti-russia-sanctions/ https://twitter.com/christopherhope/status/1547697457647087616 https://www.khaleejtimes.com/americas/us-to-resume-international-space-station-flights-with-russia?_refresh=true https://twitter.com/buitengebieden/status/1547881407413772289 https://twitter.com/ArtValley818_/status/1547883351544963074 https://sputniknews.com/20220714/rare-emm-negative-blood-group-found-in-65-year-old-man-from-indias-gujarat-1097304901.html https://electroverse.net/alice-springs-freezes-greenland-refuses-to-melt/ https://www.zerohedge.com/weather/nearly-1-billion-chinese-roast-scorching-heatwave https://www.zerohedge.com/political/car-theft-effectively-decriminalized-london https://www.zerohedge.com/economics/los-angeles-port-boss-fix-rail-service-or-risk-nationwide-logjam https://www.zerohedge.com/economics/us-industrial-production-unexpectedly-tumbles-june https://finance.yahoo.com/news/rents-us-rise-fastest-pace-161957394.html https://www.zerohedge.com/economics/damage-could-be-huge-chinese-banks-tumble-swept-mortgage-nonpayment-scandal-borrowers https://www.msn.com/en-us/foodanddrink/foodnews/florida-woman-surprised-to-see-inflation-fee-on-restaurant-bill/ar-AAZxNOt?ocid=msedgdhp&pc=W046&cvid=791f0126482c40a0b4c134a200aca3b3 https://sputniknews.com/20220715/as-lebanon-prepares-to-expel-syrian-refugees-local-journalist-warns-of-heavy-price-beirut-will-pay-1097332966.html https://sputniknews.com/20220715/biden-may-see-illegal-border-crossings-hit-7mln-by-2024-if-no-action-taken-ex-officials-say-1097331450.html https://twitter.com/ArtValley818_/status/1547944167858270208 https://www.sott.net/article/469864-Guitarist-who-lost-8-fingers-after-J-J-vaccine-tells-RFK-Jr-People-have-to-be-held-accountable https://twitter.com/realdavidtowson/status/1547636711215116288 https://twitter.com/AnnieWBelle/status/1547482763581968384 https://twitter.com/MackayIM/status/1547522742777688064 https://twitter.com/ToscaAusten/status/1547748155168399364 https://twitter.com/VDejan0000/status/1547735727743827968 https://twitter.com/DrJuliePonesse/status/1547763057895518209 https://twitter.com/JamesMelville/status/1547808294412029958 https://twitter.com/VDejan0000/status/1547735745510928384 https://twitter.com/ivan_8848/status/1547874979605188612 https://twitter.com/ViviNMtl/status/1547976016932401152