Quo Vadis





May 2, 2024





In this video we share Our Lady's Message to Pedro Regis for April 30, 2024





Here is Our Lady's Message to Pedro Regis for April 30:





Dear children, seek the Lord who loves you and waits for you with Open Arms.





Take care of your spiritual life and do not forget: You are in the world, but you are not of the world.





Do not reject the Treasures of God.





Approach ye the Sacrament of Confession and seek ye the Mercy of My Jesus.





Feed yourselves with the Precious Food of the Eucharist.





The day will come when many will search for the Eucharist and not find it.





The great persecution will come to the Church of My Jesus and many consecrated people will be prevented from exercising their functions.





I suffer for what comes to you.





Pray.





Do not live apart from prayer.





When you are away, you become a target for the enemy of God.





Give Me your hands and I will conduct you to My Son Jesus.





Onward in defence of the truth!





This is the message that I transmit to you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity.





Thank you for having allowed Me to reunite you here once more.





I bless you, in the name of the Father, of the Son and the Holy Spirit.





Amen.





Stay in peace.





Our Lady Queen of Peace gave the following similar message to Pedro Regis on July 4, 2020:





Dear children, you are the Lord’s Possession, and Him alone should you follow and serve.





Turn away from the world and live turned towards Paradise, for which alone you were created.





Humanity is walking along paths of self-destruction that men have prepared with their own hands.





Repent and return to Him who is your Only Way, Truth and Life.





Be filled with hope.





Whoever is with the Lord will never experience the weight of defeat. Be men and women of prayer.





You are heading towards a painful future.





There will be great persecution for those who love and defend the truth, and the pain will be great for My poor children.





Courage.





After all the tribulation you will see the Victory of God.





Do not be discouraged.





I love you and am with you.





Onward with joy, for My Jesus loves you and awaits you with Open Arms.





This is the message that I give you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity.





Thank you for having allowed Me to gather you here once more.





I bless you in the name of the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=34FiJ3wTTa4



