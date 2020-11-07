Ep. 25 Dr. Andrew Kaufman debunks the 'science' behind masking and answers 'what are viruses'?

Early in the summer of 2020, Dr. Andrew Kaufman created a video disputing the existence of 'viruses' as villians, and taught us about exosomes. Since then, Dr. Kaufman has appeared on hundreds of podcasts. vlogs and video channels debunking the prevailing mitigations measures as useless against what is, essentially, a nothing burger.We talk about this nothing burger, and how treating a nothing burger with 'a thing' may create more harm than good, and that PPEs are specifically engineered for specific hazards, and that this 'nothing burger' is not one of them - and therefore, they are symbolic and not in any way efficacious at preventing disease. In fact, do more harm than good.Dr. Andrew Kaufman's website is here:And his bio, here:The Big Virus Hoax:Humanity is not a virus:Book mentioned: The Contagion Myth, by Dr. Thomas Cowan and Susan Fallon Morell