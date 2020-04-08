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Ezekiel Emanuel: U.S. Must Stay Locked Down For 12-18 Months Until There's A Vaccine!
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121 views • April 08, 2020
Dr. Ezekiel Emanuel explains when he believes life will get back to normal after the coronavirus, predicting that "the crisis is not going to go away in a few weeks or after the 30-day plan comes to an end."
"Realistically, COVID-19 will be here for the next 18 months or more. We will not be able to return to normalcy until we find a vaccine or effective medications," e said. "I know that's dreadful news to hear. How are people supposed to find work if this goes on in some form for a year and a half? Is all that economic pain worth trying to stop COVID-19? The truth is we have no choice."
consider that everyone who receives a coronavirus vaccine will be given a digital tattoo or microchip to state they are Coronavirus safe..(while they targeted blast us with 5G..masked as COVID19 flu-like symptoms)
"Realistically, COVID-19 will be here for the next 18 months or more. We will not be able to return to normalcy until we find a vaccine or effective medications," e said. "I know that's dreadful news to hear. How are people supposed to find work if this goes on in some form for a year and a half? Is all that economic pain worth trying to stop COVID-19? The truth is we have no choice."
consider that everyone who receives a coronavirus vaccine will be given a digital tattoo or microchip to state they are Coronavirus safe..(while they targeted blast us with 5G..masked as COVID19 flu-like symptoms)
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