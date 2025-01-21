Failed Prophecies Predicted: William Miller, Ellen White, David House, & Prophetic Disappointments

Seventh Day Adventists must remember: "We have nothing to fear for the future, except as we shall forget the way the Lord has led us, and his teaching in our past history." 9T 10.3. There are striking similarities between William Miller, Josiah Litch, and Ellen White when we compare the history of the Advent movement during the Midnight Cry with the current Advent movement under the leadership of David House and the Loud Cry. Only an unbeliever could deny these truths. The Great disappointment in 1844 must be repeated. If there were disappointments during the midnight cry then there must be disappointments during the loud cry. We must be consistent christians if we are going to be saved.





4th Elijah and William Miller have the SAME Experience. Loud Cry Repeats Midnight Cry Bible Prophecy: https://youtu.be/uEYK8Y0tvM8?si=uOHJXhIEBQe1I0Gb





When the time passed at which the Lord's coming was first expected,—in the spring of 1844,—those who had looked in faith for His appearing were for a season involved in doubt and uncertainty. While the world regarded them as having been utterly defeated and proved to have been cherishing a delusion, their source of consolation was still the word of God. Many continued to search the Scriptures, examining anew the evidences of their faith and carefully studying the prophecies to obtain further light. The Bible testimony in support of their position seemed clear and conclusive. Signs which could not be mistaken pointed to the coming of Christ as near. The special blessing of the Lord, both in the conversion of sinners and the revival of spiritual life among Christians, had testified that the message was of Heaven. And though the believers could not explain their disappointment, they felt assured that God had led them in their past experience. GC 391.1





darkday.us





