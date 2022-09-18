Create New Account
9-18-2022 Confusion revisited. Definitely by design...
The British American Patriot
Published 2 months ago |

Episode 94


We are left scratching our heads at the blatant hypocrisy, and frankly absolute ridiculousness of what this fake belligerent administration is trying to do daily, but I believe this is for multiple reasons. I feel that people at this point are either confused, or oblivious, even the best researchers among us. Are we near the eye of the storm? Stage certainly seems set...


Read the 17SOG substack I mentioned here:

https://17sog.substack.com/p/the-presidents-army


Listen to Patrick Gunnels read Patel Patriot's response here: https://rumble.com/v1k2grt-patel-patriot-addresses-the-17sog-fan-fiction.html


Link to the clip from Devolution Power Hour re. Barbara S. Jones here:

https://rumble.com/v1h65a1-devolution-power-hour-episode-78-w-just-human-and-patrick-gunnels.html


Link from just human show (Barbara S. Jones) here:

https://rumble.com/v1jezdx-just-human-133.html


Mel k Lara Logan interview here. Great interview:

https://rumble.com/v1k919h-mel-k-and-lara-logan-on-exposing-elitist-agenda-and-why-we-the-people-win.html


Last night's Devolution Power Hour here (9-17):

https://rumble.com/v1khnc7-devolution-power-hour-episode-84-91722-burning-bright-and-christ-paul.html

Keywords
newscorruptionqanontruthfakenewsdevolutionbidencrimefamilyletsgobrandon

