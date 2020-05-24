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Found a Flee on the Dog's Back, Trump Declares Churches are Essential
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9 views • May 24, 2020
Found a Flee on the Dog's Back, Trump Declares Churches are Essential
Most news stories are like a Flee on a Dogs Back. The Best way to get rid of flees is to give the Dog a Bath. President Trump Declares Churches Essential. The "Old" NWO.... Northwest Ordinance says religion and morality are essential for good government. Old "NWO" of the people is the Dog! The Flee bites are the bad news stories, coming out of the globalist NWO. I.E. Nursing Home video.
Dog spelled backwards is God! When men remember God they have the power of the Holy Spirit to convict men of their sins. This is why Churches, religion morality are essential. People with the knowledge of God are more powerful than the flee circuses. We the People, We the /body of Christ, We the Church of Jesus Christ with God. Convict these evil people of their sins/ crimes against humanity. We turn men away from their criminal heathen ways, to God when we turn from these stories to God. Distractions, the treadmill, there are thousands of Flees when we turn to God we can give the dog a bath and get rid of all the flees with the Holy Spirit. Read John Locke Second Treaties of Government, read William Penn, etc. Read from Men who got rid of the flees of their time with scripture, with God.
Vision from God: "There is Gold in that Chest!
https://isaiah58ministries.blogspot.com/2020/05/vision-from-god-there-is-gold-in-that.html
Strength of Their Dreams, People Slander Whatever They Do Not Understand
https://isaiah58ministries.blogspot.com/2020/05/strength-of-their-dreams-people-slander.html
Comment to America comes alive.
https://isaiah58ministries.blogspot.com/2020/05/comment-to-america-comes-alive.html
President Trump,Dreams,visions,Flees,Dogs,God,NWO,The Northwest Ordinance,Churches are essential Jude 1,Memorial Day Weekend,Feast,Celebrations,Cleansed by Jesus,Dog Bath,Nursing Home Brutal Beating,Joseph Pharoah,Joshua,Thrive
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newspoliticsworlduschristianreligioncommentary
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