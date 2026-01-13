Vatican’s islam: young Muslim men flogging themselves in agony

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.





What kind of ‘god’ requires you to flog yourself in agony? In Micah 6:8, we read: He hath shewed thee, O man, what is good; and what doth the Lord require of thee, but to do justly, and to love mercy, and to walk humbly with thy God?





God is not asking anyone to flog themselves in agony with blood on their backs. He is Merciful, full of Truth and Love. Thankfully, a few of Iran’s young population are turning to Christ rather than remaining in a man-made religion that requires their men to flog themselves in agony or to blow themselves up.





The pagan moon goddess allah requires your sons to die for her while Christ, the Son of God, died for you. Massive difference.





Dear Muslims, turn to Christ for the salvation of your souls.





"If the liberties of the American people are every destroyed, they will fall by the hand of the Roman Catholic cult's clergy."

-General Lafayette under President George Washington