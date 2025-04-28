BrightLearn - Burgerstein's Handbook of Nutrition: Micronutrients in the Prevention and Therapy of Disease by Michael B. Zimmermann

BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Burgerstein's Handbook of Nutrition: Micronutrients in the Prevention and Therapy of Disease by Michael B. Zimmermann
"Burgerstein's Handbook of Nutrition: Micronutrients in the Prevention and Therapy of Disease" by Michael B. Zimmermann delves into the critical role of micronutrients—vitamins, minerals, trace elements, amino acids and essential fatty acids – in maintaining optimal health and combating disease. Historically, nutritional research focused on identifying vitamins and addressing classic deficiency diseases like scurvy and rickets, which have largely been eradicated through food fortification. However, micronutrient deficiencies persist, even in industrialized nations, affecting various demographics such as women lacking iron and folic acid and older adults deficient in vitamin D, vitamin B12 and calcium. The book highlights a paradigm shift in medicine, where micronutrients are not only preventing deficiencies but also treating illnesses and promoting health, as evidenced by the pioneering work of scientists like Dr. Linus Pauling. Micronutrients enhance cellular metabolism, act as enzyme cofactors and, in higher doses, can have therapeutic effects, such as niacin lowering cholesterol and vitamin E reducing heart disease risk. The text emphasizes the concept of "biochemical individuality," recognizing that optimal nutrient intake varies based on genetics, age, environment and lifestyle. Despite abundant food production, poor nutrition remains prevalent due to factors like food processing, soil depletion and unhealthy dietary choices. The book underscores the importance of a balanced diet and strategic supplementation, advocating for micronutrients as safe and effective components of both prevention and treatment strategies, while advising consultation with healthcare professionals for personalized guidance.


For more videos, visit BrightLearn.ai

Find a copy of this amazing book here.

