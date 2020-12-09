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AZ GOP Chair makes the case for duplicate ballots
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76 views • December 09, 2020
ARIZONA: The state's GOP Chairwoman Dr. Kelli Ward comments to Newsmax TV's Greg Kelly about she and her team's investigation into possible 'irregularities' stemming from the presidential election, and what her findings mean for the Trump legal team going forward. - via Greg Kelly Reports, weekdays at 7PM ET on Newsmax TV
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